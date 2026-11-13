Varun Grover's 'Avatar' Jibe At OG <i>Ramayan</i> Actors Over <i>Ramayana</i> Criticism

Varun Grover has criticised actors from Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan for the way they have been commenting on Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana. The writer and lyricist took a swipe at what he called their 'entitlement', questioning their approach towards the new adaptation of the Hindu epic. His remarks come amid a series of reactions from actors of the original television show, who have shared their opinions on everything from the film's casting to its presentation of the story.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Varun reacted to the comments made by the actors and wrote, "Actors from Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan commenting on the new film with the entitlement as if they are actual avatars."

His post comes at a time when the film has been receiving considerable attention, with several members of the original Ramayan cast weighing in on the project. While some have raised questions about the creative choices, others have acknowledged the scale and presentation of the new adaptation.

What Dipika Chikhlia Said About Sai Pallavi's Casting

Dipika Chikhlia, who became widely recognised for playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, had earlier spoken about Sai Pallavi taking on the same character. In an interaction with Variety India in July, she praised Sai's acting skills but admitted that she was unsure about her appearance as Sita.

She said, “I have seen her work. She's a phenomenal actor. But I don't know how she'll look like Sita. Once we see her, we'll know. Sitaji with curly hair is not mentioned in Ramayan. I think our Ramayan will weigh very heavily on the Ramayana film. Our Ramayan was also watched by the new generation when it aired on Doordarshan during the pandemic. So, it's very difficult to erase that.”

Sunil Lahri Has Mixed Reactions To Ramayana

Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in the original television series, also shared his thoughts after watching the film. In a video review, the actor appreciated its VFX, visuals and performances but felt that the makers could have done more to bring out the devotional side of the epic.

He also raised questions about certain creative choices, including the Parashurama episode, the absence of the Ahalya episode and the way some characters address Lord Ram.

He said, "I did not like the way Shurpanakha addresses Lord Ram during their conversation. The way Sita Ji addresses Lord Ram also did not feel appropriate to me. There are several other sequences that I felt were weak and lacked the devotional sentiment and divine essence that are integral to the story of the Ramayana.”

Despite his reservations, Sunil described watching the film as a bittersweet experience and encouraged audiences to watch it before forming their own opinions.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in the original television series, essays King Dashrath in the film. The first part was released worldwide in theatres on November 5. The second part will hit cinema screens in 2028.