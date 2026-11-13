Not Ranbir Kapoor, Not Yash. Thailand Is Crushing Over This <i>Ramayana</i> Actor

Kunal Kapoor, who played the role of Lord Indra in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, has got Thailand talking about his portrayal. Amid several discussions about the lead trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's performances, Kunal Kapoor seems to have found a new fan following among Thai fans.

Social media is abuzz with praise for Kunal Kapoor's screen presence and looks in the brief moments that he appears in the film. His social media comments sections have also been flooded with fans requesting him to come to Thailand.

Internet Reactions

One user wrote, "All of Thailand is crushing on Kunal Kapoor and calling him Indra. It's so cute! (He waved to me once in college when he had come to judge a 'talent' show.)"

"The way Kunal Kapoor is winning over Thai audiences with his portrayal of Lord Indra, a solo film on him could genuinely turn into a BLOCKBUSTER!" read another comment.

One post read, "Seriously handsome. A heavenly being descended on Earth for real."

One fan commented, "Not Ranbir. Not Yash. Thailand is going crazy over a different man from Ramayana. Kunal Kapoor as Indra - and fans are writing love poems for him."

Several fans have invited him to come to Thailand as the craze has taken over social media.

Kunal Kapoor On His Ramayana Role

During an interview with Variety India, Kunal shared that he would appreciate a film centred on the deity, even if another actor takes on the role. “I do think Lord Indra deserves his own film, whether it happens with me or without me, because it's a character big enough for its own universe,” he told the outlet.

According to him, modern portrayals of Lord Indra have not always reflected the deity's identity as a powerful warrior and ruler. “Lord Indra's character has been misinterpreted in recent years. He was presented like the warrior and king that he was, I guess that resonated with people,” he said.

For the actor, Indra's appeal lies in the contrast between his immense power and his vulnerability. Talking about his portrayal of the deity in Ramayana, Kunal shared, “I didn't really approach it as one or the other. What drew me to Indra is that he is both at the same time. I've always enjoyed playing characters who are strong on the outside but carry a vulnerability inside, and with Indra you have the king of the heavens, someone who commands armies and thunder and lightning but has his own set of insecurities.”

Kunal Kapoor acknowledged the responsibility that comes with playing a character who represents faith for millions of people. “You're always aware of it, because for millions of people this isn't a character; it's faith, and you walk onto that set with a lot of respect for that,” he explained, praising director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra for maintaining a comfortable working environment.

About The Film

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the most ambitious film Indian cinema has ever seen. The film was widely promoted across the globe. On October 27, the makers held a special screening in Los Angeles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and others.

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