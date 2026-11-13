'The Word <i>Hamara</i> Stayed With Me': Ravi Dubey Reacts To Sargun Mehta's Emotional Post On His 21-Year Journey

Actor Ravi Dubey is soaking in the appreciation coming his way for his portrayal of Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. But for the actor, the moment has been equally special because of the person who has witnessed his journey from the closest quarters, his wife, Sargun Mehta.

After Ravi received widespread appreciation for his performance, Sargun penned an emotional note on social media, reflecting on his 21-year-long journey in the entertainment industry, the rejections, struggles and years of waiting that eventually led to this moment. Drawing a parallel between Lakshman's vanvaas and their own journey, she wrote, "Maine kahaa tha iss diwali hamara vanvaas poora hoga badi."

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Ravi opened up about his reaction to Sargun's heartfelt post and why one particular word in her note left a lasting impression on him.

"When I read Sargun's post, the word that stayed with me was 'hamara'. 'Hamara vanvaas.' We've watched each other quietly go through so much over the years. When a moment like this comes, she knows what it took to get here. I think seeing me on that screen was far more emotional for her than it was for me," Ravi told NDTV.

For Ravi, seeing himself on the big screen was a dream he had carried since entering the industry. However, experiencing that achievement through Sargun's eyes, after everything they have been through together, made it even more meaningful.

"Seeing myself on the big screen was a dream I'd carried from the day I came into this industry. And after playing Lakshman in Ramayana, in the greatest Indian film ever made, seeing this blessing in our lives through her eyes after everything we have been through together made it especially special," he added.

Acknowledging why Sargun chose to describe their journey as a vanvaas, Ravi said that the years of waiting, rejections and uncertainty were real. However, he was quick to point out that their journey was not defined by struggles alone.

"I understand why she called it 'vanvaas'. There was a long wait, there were rejections, and there were years when this particular dream felt very far away. And I remember how much joy there was in those years too. We celebrated our first days as actors on television. We celebrated becoming producers. Each of those moments felt like a complete victory when it happened," he said.

He further explained that celebrating every milestone, rather than constantly waiting for the next big achievement, has always been something he and Sargun have shared. He believes that her post beautifully captured both the weight of their wait and the happiness of the journey they built together.

Meanwhile, playing Lakshman also meant embracing a character whose identity is deeply connected to his devotion and loyalty towards Shri Ram. Asked how he balanced Lakshman's strong presence with the need to keep the spotlight on Ram, Ravi said he never consciously held himself back.

"I never consciously held back. I tried to stay close to what I understand to be Shri Lakshman's deepest instinct. He's happy to walk a step behind Shri Ram, to be his shadow, to be a shield around him. With no desire to himself seek spotlight or be at the forefront, I found this attribute of Shri Lakshman and his unconditional loyalty and duty to his brother so very graceful and noble," he told NDTV.

For Ravi, every character in the epic serves a larger purpose.

"To me, every character in the Ramayana is part of Ram Leela. Shri Lakshman, Maa Sita, Hanuman ji, Sugriv, Bali, even Ravan, all have a part in bringing glory to Shri Ram's name. That's something I feel very deeply about the film, too. From Namit sir and Nitesh sir onwards, the collective intent has been to take Shri Ram's name to every corner of the world. It's very heartening to see that become a reality as we speak," he concluded.