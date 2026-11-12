'Stop Being So Small-Minded': Lara Dutta Defends Sai Pallavi's 'Warrior Sita' Amid <i>Ramayana</i> Backlash

From the time the first glimpse of Ramayana was unveiled and now, seven days after its release, the scrutiny around Sai Pallavi's rendition of Sita in the mythological epic has been widely discussed. A conversation that began with her so-called 'beauty' not being reminiscent of that of a goddess like Sita, her hair texture being debated, and her accent ruffling quite a few feathers, after the release the backlash pivoted towards a particular sequence in the film where Sita is seen in a warrior mode.

She is no damsel-in-distress in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of Ramayana.

Here, Sita engages in state farming, and trains children and local youths in swordsmanship and combat arts. She emerges as a trained warrior princess. Sita's most crucial moment comes as she fights alongside Ram and Lakshman during their 14 years of exile in the forest. She uses twin swords and archery to actively fight off demons and dangers.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Lara Dutta addresses the backlash and says, "Just enjoy the cinematic experience."

The actor continues, "And there are so many versions of the Ramayana as well. And if you really looked at the way culture was in those times, boys and girls who were born into royal families, they were all, at some level, provided with training in arts and weaponry."

"So when you look at things like that, there are so many possibilities of what could have happened, should have happened, whatever. So I think it's not that far off or it's not that far-fetched to think that Sita was also possibly very much trained in the art of warfare. And especially, I mean, I just say that when you're put into a situation like that also as a woman, you're not going to be a helpless woman," adds Lara Dutta.

The actor further iterates that a character like Sita, who decides to go into 14 years of exile in the forest, will ultimately decide to be resilient too. At some point, "she will pick up something to defend herself," argues the actor.

"You have to stop being so small-minded, you know, and also embrace the cinematic experience," concludes Lara Dutta.

Lara Dutta As Kaikeyi In Ramayana

The actor, who played the crucial role of Kaikeyi, the third consort of King Dasharatha and mother of Bharata, cashed in two boons that led to Rama's 14-year exile into the forest, accompanied by Sita and Lakshman.

One was the promise by King Dasharatha that her son Bharata would claim the throne of Ayodhya. And the second came when her loyal maid Manthara poisoned her love towards Rama and manipulated her into thinking about her son Bharata's safety and future.

As Lara Dutta has herself said, her character Kaikeyi is one of the most misunderstood characters there is. Combating internal conflict, angst, vulnerabilities, unsaid guilt and remorse as she sets the divine prophecy into motion, the world has always seen her as a villain.

Lara Dutta also gives us a peek into Kaikeyi's backstory, particularly in the context of her too being a warrior princess.

She shares, "Kaikeyi came from the kingdom of Kekaya and Kekaya was known for its horses. It was highland, you know, sort of country, rocky, mountainous country, and they were known for their mountain horses."

"She was an excellent horse rider. She was an excellent archer. She grew up a girl among boys. You know, she had only brothers," adds Lara Dutta.

Clearly, no ordinary woman.

As for Sai Pallavi's Sita, she rewrites her own history, her own truth in Namit Malhotra-backed Ramayana, and this story surely has women of strength at the forefront.

ALSO READ | How Sai Pallavi Silenced Trolls With Her Sita In Ramayana