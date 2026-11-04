Kunal Kapoor Praises Ranbir Kapoor's Casting As Rama In <i>Ramayana</i>, Says Actor Has 'Stillness And Grace'

The wait is almost over as Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited mythological epic Ramayana is all set to arrive in theatres tomorrow, November 5. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, the film has been generating considerable buzz ever since its announcement. From its star-studded casting and larger-than-life sets to Yash's portrayal of Ravana, almost every aspect of the ambitious project has been a talking point.

Now, Kunal Kapoor, who essays the role of Lord Indra in the film, has opened up about Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Rama.

Kunal also said why he believes Ranbir is suited to portray the revered mythological character. He also spoke about Sai Pallavi's casting as Sita, the atmosphere on the sets, and what makes Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana a special project.

In an interaction with SCREEN Spotlight, Kunal said, “Ranbir is obviously a fantastic actor. He's that rare actor who has the ability to say a lot while doing very little. That is the stillness you need to play Shri Rama. It's not an over-the-top character. You have to have restraint and grace in you, but within that, you need to be able to convey a lot. And you need a brilliant actor to do that. So, I think Ranbir is going to be amazing as Rama.”

On Sai Pallavi's role, he said, “I remember when we were doing a scene together, I looked at what she was doing while I was in the scene. I was just so fascinated because she had the ability to take something very simply written, but elevate it. She's obviously going to be fantastic in the film. She's such a good actor.” The actor recently worked with her in Sunil Pandey's romantic comedy Ek Din, which marked her Bollywood debut.

All of us have looked at movies in the West and said, ‘Wow, that's incredible!' But secretly, we've hoped and said, ‘Why can't we make a film like that?',” said Kunal.

He added, “They've put so much time, passion, and effort, and so many resources into it for over six to seven years now. So, there was no question of not wanting to be a part of it.”

Calling the experience of shooting his sequences “wonderful”, Kunal added, “It was incredibly quiet, almost meditative. Everybody knew they were telling a story that was important to our culture and our history. It was the first set I was on where everybody knew exactly what was going on.”

He further explained that portraying Rama requires restraint and grace rather than exaggerated expressions. According to Kunal, the character demands an actor who can convey powerful emotions while maintaining a composed presence. He added that Ranbir would be amazing in the role.

About Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Kunal Kapoor plays Lord Indra, while Rakul Preet Singh and Arun Govil are also part of the ensemble cast.

The film has been adapted for the screen by Nitesh Tiwari and Shridhar Raghavan. It is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on November 5, 2026, ahead of Diwali.