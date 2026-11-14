<i>Ramayana</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Beats <i>Chhaava's</i> Lifetime India Collection, Crosses Rs 1,100 Crore Worldwide

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend continues its impressive box-office run.

What's Happening

On its ninth day in theatres, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial surpassed the lifetime India nett collection of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, emerging as one of the biggest Hindi film successes at the domestic box office.

The film earned Rs 47.85 crore nett in India on Day 9, taking its total domestic nett collection to Rs 612.45 crore. With this, it has moved ahead of Chhaava, which concluded its theatrical run with Rs 601.57 crore nett in India.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend recorded its Day 9 earnings across 22,993 shows. The Hindi version accounted for the largest share, collecting Rs 36.25 crore from 18,377 shows. The Malayalam version contributed Rs 3.25 crore, followed by Kannada at Rs 3 crore, Tamil at Rs 2.75 crore and Telugu at Rs 2.60 crore.

The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 732.20 crore. It has also added another major milestone to its record-breaking run by crossing Rs 1,100 crore worldwide.

On the international front, the film earned Rs 25 crore on Day 9, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 378.50 crore. Its worldwide gross now stands at Rs 1,110.70 crore. The film also registered an average collection of Rs 20,851 per show during the day.

Before overtaking Chhaava, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer had surpassed the lifetime domestic nett collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (Rs 544.28 crore) and Ranbir's own Animal (Rs 556.36 crore).

Released worldwide on November 5, the film opened with Rs 64.85 crore nett in India. Its collections witnessed several fluctuations over the following days, with the film registering its biggest single-day earnings on Day 5.

The film entered the Rs 1,000-crore worldwide club by the end of its extended eight-day opening week. Its latest figures have pushed the total further to Rs 1,110.70 crore.

About Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is planned as the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of Valmiki's epic. The story follows Lord Rama, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, on his journey to rescue his wife, Sita, after she is abducted by the asura king Ravana.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Sunny Deol also appears as Lord Hanuman, whose character is introduced through the first instalment's post-credits scene.

The ambitious project is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Malhotra and Yash have also co-produced the film.

The second instalment of the franchise is expected to arrive in theatres on Diwali 2028.