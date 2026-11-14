"You Didn't Feed Me Mishti Doi:" Diljit Dosanjh To Monali Thakur, Her Reply

Diljit Dosanjh had a whole lot of fun in Kolkata. After wrapping up his show in the city, the singer took a moment to talk about his experience. From soaking in the Kolkata vibe to enjoying the city's famous food, Diljit looked like he had quite the time. There was one thing he didn't get, and he had a complaint about it.

Diljit shared a video talking about his Kolkata visit and then turned his attention towards Monali Thakur. He had a complaint involving the iconic sweet mishti doi.

“Monali Thakur ji had promised us, she is also from Kolkata, that I will invite you home and make you eat Mishti Dohi,” Diljit said, jokingly pointing out that the promise was yet to be fulfilled. “Even she didn't make me eat Mishti Dohi. We ate Mishti Dohi somewhere else, then we went to Kolkata and ate Mishti Dohi.”

Monali was quick to respond to the playful complaint. “Paaji, you remembered me after so many years, and you did that too, you remembered me with Mishti Dohi. That is so sweet,” she said.

She then promised to make up for it, adding, “Now I will have to make you eat Mishti Dohi, otherwise people will go crazy and I won't be able to forgive myself.”

Monali also made it clear that Diljit wouldn't be getting just a bowl of mishti doi. “So I can't just make you eat Mishti Doi, because that is just dessert. So you need to have the entire meal before that. So now you will have to eat the entire Bengali meal,” she said.

Monali even confidently predicted that a proper Bengali feast could make Diljit want to extend his Kolkata stay. “If I make you eat the proper Bengali meal, you won't leave Kolkata and go back. I can say this with guarantee,” she joked.

She then asked Diljit to simply give her the date and time for his next visit. “Wherever I am in the world, I will definitely come and make you eat,” Monali promised.

Well, well, Monali also had a request. When Diljit comes back to Kolkata, she wants him to sing a Bengali song for the local audience. “If you are coming to Kolkata to have this experience, this is my request. Please sing a Bengali song that they know,” she said, adding, “You can't even imagine what is going to happen.”

Monali even offered to send him suggestions, saying, “If you need suggestions, I will DM. I will DM the entire list.”

Interestingly, Diljit is set to return to Kolkata on December 19 as part of his Aura concert. So, his next Kolkata visit could now have much more on the agenda than just music.

Diljit Dosanjh and Monali Thakur have appeared as judges on the singing reality show Rising Star in its first two seasons.

