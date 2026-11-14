Anirudh Ravichander Takes Break From Work Until January 2027 After Greece Wedding To Kavya Maran

Anirudh Ravichander has taken a much deserved break from his busy work schedule. The decision came after the composer recently married Kavya Maran in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Greece. While fans are happy for the newly married couple, his break from work has also caught attention.

According to Valai Pechu hosts J Bismi, Anthanan and Sakthivel, Anirudh had already planned to stop taking new work after October and he will stay away from his professional commitments until January 2027. His first project following the break is expected to be Kamal Haasan's Sandiyar.

The film's teaser was planned to be released on Haasan's birthday on November 7, but Anirudh had not completed its background music. Instead of sharing an unfinished teaser, the team chose to release only the film's first-look poster.

Now, the Sandiyar makers are planning to release the teaser with Anirudh Ravichander's background music when the team will start their next shooting schedule. The reports also pointed out that Anirudh's wedding date was fixed in advance, so the team might have planned the work around his break.

Other than Kamal Haasan's film, Anirudh had also informed other filmmakers about his plans.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran had a unique wedding ceremony on November 11 as the couple chose self respect marriage. DMK IT Wing Secretary Dr T R B Rajaa confirmed the unique ceremony.

He shared, “Kavya and Anirudh garlanded each other. Thalaivar handed over a chain to Kavya and Superstar handed over a chain to Anirudh. The bride and groom exchanged chains and an union of hearts was blessed by their friends and family.”

A self respect marriage was started by social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy in Tamil Nadu. In this type of wedding, the bride and groom make a promise to stay together and exchange garlands or rings in front of witnesses.

The ceremony provides couples the freedom to marry in a simple way based on equal rights and respect for each other. It became legally accepted in Tamil Nadu in 1967.

Also Read: Inside Pictures From Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran's Greece Wedding