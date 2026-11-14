'Never Bite The Hands That Watered You': Hina Khan, Rajan Shahi Bury The Hatchet After 10 Years

After nearly a decade of strained relations, Hina Khan and television producer Rajan Shahi appear to have reconciled.

What's Happening

The two recently came together at a Diwali celebration, marking a possible fresh start after their fallout following Hina's departure from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016.

Their reunion soon became a talking point after both shared heartfelt messages on social media.

Rajan Shahi posted photographs with Hina on Instagram, expressing happiness about reconnecting with the actor.

Reflecting on their decade-long gap, the producer spoke about rebuilding their relationship and beginning a new chapter.

His post read, "We meet, we part... (10 years), we meet again. All's well that ends well for a good new beginning. Thu thu thu! Hina, lots of blessings and love. Happy new beginning to us, full of learning, happiness, renewed mutual respect, love and prosperity. To a new journey full of good health, joy and a future with a smile. To cherish and protect our bond forever (sic)"

Hina responded to his post with a message about gratitude, forgiveness and not holding on to past differences. She shared a lesson that her father had taught her, emphasising the importance of remembering people who supported one's journey.

"Never bite the hands that watered you when you were just a seed. Today you may be a tree, but once you needed care, love and support to grow," she wrote.

Addressing the producer as 'Rajan Sir', Hina further said that despite their differences, she had never wanted to make statements that could hurt their relationship permanently.

"No matter the circumstances or how I felt, I never wanted to say something I couldn't take back. Love and respect for you always. Life is too short to hold grudges and too beautiful to be stuck in the past. I have nothing but love for you and the entire DKP family. After all, we grew up together. Here's to more love, more memories and many more beautiful chapters together."

Hina Khan And Rajan Shahi's Fallout Over Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Hina Khan made her television debut in 2009 with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, playing Akshara opposite Karan Mehra, who portrayed Naitik. She remained associated with the popular show for nearly eight years before quitting in 2016 to explore opportunities beyond daily soaps.

However, her departure was followed by a public disagreement with producer Rajan Shahi. The differences came into the spotlight in January 2017 when Rajan addressed the exits of the show's original lead pair during a press conference.

Speaking about how the show performed after their departure, he said, "With due respect to both the actors, it is a fact that after Naitik (Karan's character) left, we could consolidate our position much stronger and the TRPs actually increased. Likewise, after Hina's exit, the show has grown."

His remarks did not sit well with Hina. Questioning why the producer had not expressed these concerns during her eight-year association with the show, she responded, "Everybody has the right to express, but being a producer, why was he quiet when we were part of the show for eight long years?"

Hina also maintained that neither she nor Karan had spoken negatively about Rajan, the production house or the show. Karan, too, expressed his displeasure over the producer's comments about his work, stating that his attendance records could establish how much effort he had put into the show.

Rajan Shahi Revisited Hina Khan's Exit In 2024

The disagreement resurfaced in April 2024 when Rajan Shahi spoke about Hina's departure during an interview with Telly Talk India. The producer alleged that the final months of their professional association had been difficult, citing disagreements over shooting schedules and interference in the script.

According to Rajan, a meeting involving Hina, channel representatives and him had taken place, following which they mutually agreed to part ways amicably. However, he claimed that the situation deteriorated after the meeting.

Recounting one particular incident, Rajan alleged that Hina had refused to deliver certain dialogues that praised Shivangi Joshi's character, Naira. He claimed that he asked the actor to either perform the scene as written or leave the set.

Rajan further alleged that Hina spent the day in her makeup room. After she left the set that night, she received a message informing her that her services had been terminated and that she was not required to return. He also claimed that although she filmed the scene the following day, the footage was eventually discarded.

In June 2024, Hina addressed the producer's allegations in an interview with Galatta Plus. While acknowledging that her exit from the show had not been pleasant, she reiterated that she continued to respect the people who gave her her first opportunity in television.

"I have that respect and regard. I don't know why is it happening from the other side, time and again. I just don't get it. Not that I would like to talk about it and I don't want to," she said.

The actor also recalled how emotionally difficult her departure had been for her father. She revealed that he had specifically asked her not to speak ill of anyone associated with the show.

"I remember my father was extremely sad and right after I left the show, he took a promise from me. He said, 'Promise me you will never speak ill about anyone from that show'. He said that. I stick to that. Now, he is not here. How can I break that promise? I am not going to say anything," she shared.