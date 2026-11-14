Varun Dhawan To Star In Yash Raj Films' First Ever Horror Film, Set To Release In March 2028

Varun Dhawan is ready to enter the horror genre with a big project from Yash Raj Films (YRF). After showing a different side of his acting in the supernatural flick Bhediya, the actor is ready to lead YRF's first ever horror movie and the makers have already fixed its worldwide release for March 2028.

The project is special because Varun will be working with YRF again after several years. He previously teamed up with the banner for Sui Dhaaga, which also starred Anushka Sharma. The upcoming film will be directed by Abhay Pannu, who received praise for helming Rocket Boys.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed Varun Dhawan's involvement in YRF's upcoming horror film. The project will be made with the support and guidance of Aditya Chopra, with YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani as producer. The makers have fixed its release date and the film is expected to release on March 31, 2028.

The untitled horror film is currently in its pre-production stage. The makers are expected to share more details about the cast and other parts of the project in the coming months.

In a 2022 interview with Filmfare, Varun Dhawan had spoken about his experience of exploring the horror and supernatural genre through Bhediya.

He said, “It was insane. It was everything that I wanted it to be. And as an actor, I just surrendered to the director. He knew the world very well because he'd done Stree. So he knew the beats of the world. He knew the kind of reactions he needed. He knew the kind of things he wanted as far as the VFX of the film is concerned, prosthetics and stuff. We were all learning together. But Amar was too hands-on during the process.”

YRF is also set to produce Sameer Saxena's upcoming film Mupapa and Ali Abbas Zafar's next project with Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Bobby Deol. Varun Dhawan, meanwhile, is expected to begin shooting for Bhediya 2 very soon.

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