Producer Dil Raju On Why <i>Ramayana</i> Has Not Sold Its OTT Rights Yet

Ramayana has crossed Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office within just a few days of its release. The film is getting the kind of response its makers had hoped for. Most big films sell their digital rights to OTT platforms before their release, but the Ramayana team has taken a different route.

Ramayana is yet to have an OTT partner, which means there is no confirmed platform or streaming date for viewers. Dil Raju, who handled the film's Telugu distribution in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through Sri Venkateswara Creations, has confirmed that the film's OTT rights have not been sold yet.

During the press meet in Hyderabad, Raju was asked if he will take the risk of releasing a film without selling its digital rights.

Dil Raju revealed, “Ramayana is an example of a film that has no OTT deal. The film has not been sold to an OTT platform or a satellite channel. So, it will not be available on OTT or television right now. Audiences will have to watch Ramayana in theatres. They can watch it online later, whenever the producers decide to make it available. It all depends on the producer and the kind of film.”

Although Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer's final box office numbers are still unknown, the producer expects that Nitesh Tiwari's film will earn between Rs 1800 crore and Rs 2000 crore worldwide. He said the film is still making money and its total earnings will rise further following its release in China and other international markets.

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected Rs 31.08 crore so far on November 14. The Hindi version has earned Rs 25.96 crore, followed by Kannada with Rs 2.54 crore, Tamil version has collected Rs 1.71 crore and Telugu's collection is Rs 87 lakh.

With these earnings, the film's total collection in India has reached Rs 769.17 crore, while the worldwide collection stands at Rs 1111 crore.

Also Read: Rs 4,000-Crore Ramayana's Biggest Advantage? It Came After Adipurush