Parineeti Chopra Praises <i>Ramayana's</i> 3D Experience, Says She Felt "Part Of The Universe"

Ramayana continues to receive praise from audiences and well known names from the entertainment world. After Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma, Parineeti Chopra praised Nitesh Tiwari's big screen version of the epic. She admired the film's grand visuals, emotions and cast performances. Parineeti felt that every scene was made with care and visual effects added more power to the story. She was impressed by the 3D experience on the big screen, which made her feel as if she was “part of the universe.”

Parineeti Chopra felt proud to see an Indian story presented on such a massive scale for audiences around the world. For her, Ramayana was not just about visual effects but also touched her emotionally.

On Instagram, Parineeti Chopra wrote, “What a spectacle. What emotions. This is how you make our Ramayana in 2026. Every scene larger than life, every moment of VFX taking the visuals to another level. And watching it in 3D - my god. Dare I say - I felt I was a part of the universe? A proud moment for our country to show the world what we can do and an emotional moment for every devotee.”

Photo Credit: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Karan Johar had praised Ranbir Kapoor's calm performance as Lord Ram in Ramayana. He also loved Sai Pallavi for showing Sita's love and sacrifice so well. Karan was impressed by Yash's powerful performance as Ravana.

SS Rajamouli admired Ramayana's grand scale and visuals. He liked Ranbir's performance as Ram, especially during the exile part of the story. The filmmaker loved Yash's strong screen presence and Sai Pallavi's graceful performance.

As per Sacnilk reports, Ramayana's total collection in India has reached Rs 769.17 Crore, while the worldwide collection stands at Rs 1111 Crore.

Also Read: 'He Had To Embody God': Lara Dutta On Why Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama Was Tougher Role Than Yash's Ravana