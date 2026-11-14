Aditi Rao Hydari Says Finding The Roles She Wants Is Still A Struggle: "I Will Wait For Them"

Aditi Rao Hydari has spoken about the challenges of finding roles that align with her creative interests. The actor admitted that the process remains a struggle even after years in the film industry. She also reflected on being an outsider in the industry and explained why she is willing to wait for opportunities that truly resonate with her rather than settle for work she does not believe in.

“I do things because I want to do them. If my heart says do it, then I do it. Also, for me the choice is based on the director and the writing. And I really work hard and I always wanted to be in a place where amazing directors choose me, which doesn't come easy,” Aditi said in an interview with PTI

“I believe that the right people will find me for the most beautiful parts. I want to explore things, I want to learn, I always want to be a curious kid,” she added

Aditi clarified that she does not view this as a reason to complain but acknowledged that being an outsider means she has to prove herself with every project. “When I say prove, I mean that you really have to believe and stick your ground and be like, 'I'll not say yes to something that I don't want to do'.”

The actor shared that she remains patient and believes that the right opportunities will come her way. “I believe, whether it is a manifestation or hard work, but I want to be in that place and I think I am kind of there. But every step is one uphill step even now, it is as much a struggle to get the kind of work that I want to do. I have to wait for it but I will wait for it,” she said.

Aditi Rao Hydari-starrer Parivarik ManuRanjan released on SonyLIV this Friday. The film's cast also includes Pankaj Tripathi, Brijendra Kala, Sunita Rajwar and Mukesh Tiwari in key roles.

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