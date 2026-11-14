Sai Pallavi Reveals Her Favourite Sita Look From <i>Ramayana</i>, Recalls Scene With Ranbir Kapoor

Sai Pallavi portrayed Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film also featured Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana. While their regal looks from the mythological epic were widely discussed, Sai recently revealed which costume of Sita was her personal favourite. She picked a blue saree with a magenta border.

In an interview with FABUK Magazine, Sai was asked about her favourite look from the movie. To which the actor said, "I would say the one where Ram gifts me a little flower. I have a blue saree and a magenta border. Yeah, so that one where he gifts a rose to me and then he places it in my hair. I really like that saree."

She added, "I think the material was great. I think the colour is amazing. The colour, the material and the way it sat on my body felt perfect."

Earlier, Sai Pallavi recalled an emotional moment from the sets of Ramayana that left her feeling overwhelmed. The incident took place when she returned to her vanity van after shooting a scene and her dialect coach touched her feet. The actor said she felt humbled by the gesture and the immense love she received while portraying Goddess Sita.

“She (the dialect coach) knows I am Sai Pallavi, but sometimes when you play a character that you worship every day, when you have a connection with it like your mother, and when somebody embodies it, you do not care about whether that's an actor or any other human being. You just want that love," Sai said in a chat with content creator Pallavi Raj.

“So when she did that, even before she started to cry, I started to cry. I said, 'What are you even doing?' So it's just that moment that made me feel the character speaks so much more to so many people,” the actor added.

Ramayana made its theatrical debut on November 5. The film's India gross collection stands at Rs 753.89 crore on its 10th day in theatres.

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