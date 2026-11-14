ENHYPEN <i>I Want You</i> Music Video Out: A Bittersweet Love Story Takes Place In Parallel Universe

K-pop group ENHYPEN released the music video for their latest title track, I Want You, from their spin-off single album THE SIN: PARALLEL WORLD on Friday. The group has largely built its identity around vampires, where the supernatural beings are at the centre of their fictional storyline. The new video imagines the six members in an alternate universe where they are ordinary humans.

The music video begins in a parallel universe where the six members are seen living as mortals, enjoying everyday quiet moments. Jay is seen performing his daily routines inside a cosy house. Ni-ki captures the fluttering tension of two people's fingertips accidentally brushing against each other while Jake prepares dinner for his date.

In another scene, Jungwon spends an afternoon at an amusement park. Suno enjoys a date at a snow-covered campsite and Sunghoon shares an emotional moment inside an art gallery. As the video progresses, this peaceful fantasy is interrupted by rapid-fire flashbacks and dark memories from their vampire lore.

ENHYPEN's upcoming single album, THE SIN: PARALLEL WORLD, will be released on November 23. This spin-off serves as the emotional finale to a busy year of releases, following their 7th mini album THE SIN: VANISH in January, their Japanese single We'll Be Fine in June and their 8th mini album THE SIN: BLISS in August.

The group is also in the middle of their international BLOOD SAGA Tour. They will perform in Japan's Tokyo and Nagoya in December, followed by stops in Fukuoka and Osaka in February 2027. Their upcoming 2027 stops also include Jakarta, Milan, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, London and Singapore.

ENHYPEN is set to make their India debut in Delhi on March 27 next year for the Weverse Con Festival.

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