Amrita Rao's Sister Preetika Gets Married In Bengaluru, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Attends. See Pics

Television actor Preetika Rao, known for her role in Beintehaa, has entered a new phase of her life. The actor, who is Bollywood star Amrita Rao's sister, recently got married in a private ceremony in Bengaluru. She shared the news with her followers on Instagram, posting a series of pictures from the celebrations.

The wedding was held at the Art of Living ashram in Bengaluru and was attended by the couple's family members and close friends. Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was also present at the ceremony and blessed the newlyweds. While Preetika shared photographs with her husband, she chose to blur his face, keeping his identity away from the public eye.

Announcing the news on social media, the actor shared pictures featuring her husband, family members and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. She also spoke about her connection with her husband's family and their shared cultural roots.

Sharing the pictures, Preetika wrote, "With the blessings of my Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar ji @gurudev, my beloved parents, sister Amrita, relatives and friends, I got married at the beautiful and serene Art Of Living venue in Bengaluru... Gurudev personally graced my wedding and showered his blessings, which was truly the highlight for me. I am now married into a traditional Tam-Brahm family where the culture is so similar to my Mangalorean roots in Karnataka - ancient and precious!"

Preetika also addressed her decision to share only a limited number of photographs from the occasion. Explaining that marriage was a personal and sacred milestone for her, the actor said she did not wish to put the entire celebration on social media.

She further recalled her association with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, revealing that she began her spiritual podcast journey with an interview with him three years ago. She also mentioned receiving a Letter of Appreciation from the Ministry of Culture in 2026 for her Vedic astrology podcasts trending on YouTube India for a global audience.

In her Instagram post, she wrote, "Sharing pictures selectively, as I feel it's too personal and sacred a space to be shared with the world at large - in one go ! I began my Spiritual Podcasts with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji's interview 3 years ago...and recently The Ministry Of Culture honored me with a Letter Of Appreciation for Trending Vedic Astrology Podcasts on YouTube India for a global audience.... Two Milestones. Both in 2026. A big thank you to all my supporters, well wishers and those who genuinely share my happiness. Seeking your love and blessings always. Lots of love."

Who Is Preetika Rao?

Preetika Rao is an actor, model and television personality. She rose to prominence with her portrayal of Aaliya in the television show Beintehaa, opposite Harshad Arora. The show earned her considerable recognition among television audiences.

Apart from television, Preetika has also worked in regional cinema. Her film credits include the Kannada film Chikku Bukku and the Tamil film Chennaiyil Oru Naal. She has also explored podcasting and hosts spiritual conversations on YouTube.

Preetika is the younger sister of actor Amrita Rao, who is known for films such as Vivah and Ishq Vishk.