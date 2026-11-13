"I Roughly Live Like This": BTS' V Returns To Military Training After Discharge

BTS member V surprised his fans by sharing a selfie in military fatigues. Born Kim Taehyung, V completed his mandatory military training in June 2025. But his latest post left some fans confused about whether the K-Pop singer had enlisted again.



BTS resumed performing together this year after an almost four-year hiatus as the members pursued solo projects and completed their mandatory military training.



BTS' V Returns To Army Training



Now on break from the BTS Arirang World Tour, V dropped a series of photos on Instagram. The first few photos showed him in full military dress.



The carousel had snaps of V in a knit sweater, enjoying a meal on a terrace and posing with a dog. The highlight, of course, were the photos where he was in military fatigues.



The caption read, “Daechung ileogo sal-ayo (I roughly live like this).”





The South Korean singer returned to the armed forces for a reservist's training day. One of the snaps from his carousel on Instagram Stories carried the note “First Reserve Forces.”

Photo Credit: V/Instagram

In South Korea, eligible men who complete the mandatory military service are placed in the Reserve Forces or Yebigun, for eight years after discharge. Training is not spread evenly across the period and depends on the reserve classification and the year of service.



V's photos showed that he was wearing insignia tied to the Special Duty Team (SDT), the unit he was assigned to during his military obligations. The Elite Warrior emblem was also visible on his uniform, highlighting his record in service. V was named a Special Warrior and was discharged as a Sergeant.



Will All BTS Members Be A Part Of Reserve Forces?



While all seven members had completed their military obligations by June 2025, their reserve duties are not identical. Jin, V, Jimin, J-Hope, RM and Jungkook served on active duty. Suga completed his training through alternative social service.



Jimin may already have done his first session with the reserve forces, as photos circulating on social media show.



BTS will resume their Arirang World Tour, named after their sixth album, on November 19 with a show at Taiwan's Kaohsiung National Stadium.

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