'No Disrespect To Any Profession': <i>Suryaa</i> Actor Tanusree Chakraborty Reacts To Medical Body's Objection To The Film

Sunny Deol's upcoming film Suryaa ran into a controversy after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) objected to the film's teaser over the portrayal of doctors and the allegations made about the malpractices in the healthcare sector. The medical body also raised objections about doctors being attacked in the film's trailer, raising safety and security concerns for the practitioners in the healthcare sector.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Bengali actor Tanusree Chakraborty, who plays Sunny Deol's wife in the film, shared her reaction when asked about the IMA's objection.

"Film is a reflection of what happens in the society. I don't think the film has shown any disrespect to any community or any profession. Whatever the film has shown is a genuine problem. I spoke to the film's PR team and one of the producers. I don't think it's a concern for them," Tanusree Chakraborty tells us.

Suryaa marks popular Bengali actor Tanusree Chakraborty's debut in the Hindi film industry.

Controversy

On October 22, The Indian Medical Association wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking an urgent review of the film.

The official statement issued by the IMA read, "We wish to express our serious concern regarding the portrayal of the medical profession in the film Suryaa - Ant Se Aarambh Tak. Its promotional content raises concerns about the generalisation of corruption within healthcare, the depiction of violence against medical professionals, and the potential consequences for public trust and the safety of healthcare workers."

The key concerns of the Medical Body included unfair generalisation and damage to the reputation of the medical profession, depiction of violence against healthcare professionals, concerns regarding the safety and security of healthcare workers, undermining public confidence in the doctor-patient relationship.

The Medical Body also demanded the following steps in their statement.

'Conduct an impartial review of the film's content and its portrayal of the medical profession, seek appropriate corrective measures from the filmmakers to address the generalisation of alleged misconduct and the depiction of violence against healthcare workers and consider a ban or other appropriate action if justified under applicable law,' the statement read.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (November 4, 2026) declined to entertain a public interest litigation seeking to stop the release of Sunny Deol-starrer Hindi film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, observing that a similar plea filed by members of the medical fraternity was already pending before another Bench of the court.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma said there was no reason to entertain a separate petition when the issue was already being examined by a single-judge bench. Even if these petitioners are also doctors, "we see no reason for multiplicity of proceedings," the Bench observed.

The present PIL was filed by Dr Nachiketa Bhatia and Dr Dhruv Chauhan, who sought a stay on the film's release, contending that the official trailer depicts physical violence against medical practitioners as heroic and generalises corruption in the healthcare profession.

The film is slated for a release in theatres on November 20.