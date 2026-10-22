Medical Body Seeks Review Of Sunny Deol's <i>Suryaa</i> Over Depiction Of Healthcare Workers, Writes To Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) today wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking an urgent review of Sunny Deol-led Suryaa - Ant Se Aarambh Tak over its portrayal of the medical profession and violence against healthcare workers. The statement comes just days after the teaser was dropped, with the plot revolving around alleged malpractices in the healthcare sector.

The official statement by the IMA read, "We wish to express our serious concern regarding the portrayal of the medical profession in the film 'Suryaa - Ant Se Aarambh Tak.' Its promotional content raises concerns about the generalisation of corruption within healthcare, the depiction of violence against medical professionals, and the potential consequences for public trust and the safety of healthcare workers."

The medical body detailed its key concerns about the movie in the letter to the Union minister. They are:



1. Unfair Generalisation and Damage to the Reputation of the Medical Profession: The portrayal risks creating the impression of corruption, unethical practices, and alleged corruption within the medical fraternity. While individual misconduct must be investigated and punished, the actions of a few must not be used to tarnish the reputation of countless honest and dedicated doctors.

2. Depiction of Violence Against Healthcare Professionals: Scenes depicting physical assaults on doctors, nursing staff, and hospital personnel, particularly when presented as heroic or justified acts, risk normalising violence against those committed to saving lives.

3. Concerns Regarding the Safety and Security of Healthcare Workers:

Doctors and healthcare personnel already face serious safety challenges in hospitals. Content that appears to glorify attacks on medical professionals may encourage hostility and further endanger those providing essential healthcare services.

4. Undermining Public Confidence in the Doctor-Patient Relationship:

Such portrayals may foster unwarranted mistrust and hostility towards doctors, weakening the mutual trust and cooperation essential for effective treatment and healthcare delivery.

The statement further stated that the IMA fully comprehends and respects the "freedom of creative expression". However, the same has to be exercised with a sense of responsibility, especially when the "safety of healthcare workers and public confidence in essential services are at stake".

The concerns put forward by the body, with a request that they be addressed, are:

Conduct an impartial review of the film's content and its portrayal of the medical profession.

Seek appropriate corrective measures from the filmmakers to address the generalisation of alleged misconduct and the depiction of violence against healthcare workers.

Consider a ban or other appropriate action if justified under applicable law.

"We sincerely request your urgent intervention in the larger interest of public health, healthcare worker safety, and the future of medical education in India," the letter concluded.

The teaser of Suryaa - Ant Se Aarambh Tak was released on Sunny Deol's 69th birthday on October 19.

About Suryaa - Ant Se Aarambh Tak

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Hemmant Mukut and Lokesh Mukut and directed by M Padmakumar, Sunny Deol is back with his age-old angry man image, challenging the maladies of the system. The teaser opens with Sunny Deol's voiceover, saying that he regards doctor as a representative of God. But he says his trust has been betrayed by the system as a certain section of doctors try to extract money at the expense of patient parties' weakness.

The rest of the video follows Sunny Deol's fight for justice against the system.

Suryaa - Ant Se Aarambh Tak is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Malayalam crime thriller Joseph, written by Shahi Kabir.

Sunny reportedly plays a retired police officer who gets drawn into an investigation that leads him towards secrets connected to his past. The film is expected to explore crime, personal struggles and the questions that emerge as he tries to uncover the truth.

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