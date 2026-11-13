Jaya Prada Shares Throwback Pic From <i>Lav Kush</i> Amid Sai Pallavi's Sita Debate In <i>Ramayana</i>

The debate over Sai Pallavi's portrayal as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana refuses to die down. From the release of trailer to the release of the film - Sai Pallavi's Sita continues to trigger conversation on and off social media. Amid the chatter, veteran actor Jaya Prada shared throwback pictures of herself when she portrayed Sita in 1997 mythological film Lav Kush.

Directed by V. Madhusudhana Rao and produced by Dilip Kanikaria under the Devyank Arts banner, the film featured Jeetendra as Lord Ram, Jaya Prada as Sita, Arun Govil as Lakshman, Dara Singh as Hanuman and Pran as Valmiki.

Sharing the picture, Jaya Prada wrote, "Throw back pic luv Kush."

The Internet showered love for Jaya Prada's Sita.

"Lav kush movie. Perfect choice and great performance in the role of Mother seeta," wrote a user.

Another user wrote, "If there is a definition for beauty it is our jayaprada. no one can replace you, even im a 90's kid my favourite actress jayaprada garu."

A third comment read, "You are exceptional in this movie. I know my nannamma referred you as our Sita, by the way you are still exceptional looking, I wish they release this movie again atleast on Netflix and people will know about our bench mark on Sita."

In a recent interview, Arun Govil recalled how he was reluctant to play Lakshman in the film after having portrayed Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's epic show on Television.

"In the film Lav Kush, where Jeetendra played Ram, they wanted me as Lakshman. I had told the producer it's not right; don't make me play the character of Lakshman, but they did not listen. They wanted me. I said, 'Okay, let's do it.' But then, look what happened. The film didn't even run for one day. Nobody knows about that film," Arun Govil told Variety India in an interview.

Meanwhile, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has crossed Rs 1,000 crore mark globally within 8 day of its release. Opened to mixed reviews, Ramayana registered a solid growth since Monday after an inconsistent extended weekend performance. The film's domestic collections stand at Rs 675.05 crore (gross) and Rs 564.60 crore (net).

Ramayana entered the coveted list of Indian films which had earned Rs 1,000 crore at the box office. The list includes names like Dangal (2016), Dhurandhar 2 (2026), Baahubali 2 (2017), Pushpa 2 (2024), Dhurandhar (2025), RRR (2022), KGF Chapter 2, Jawan (2023), Pathaan (2023) and Kalki 2898 AD (2024).

Also Read | Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 8: Film Crosses Rs 1,000 Crore Mark Globally, Beats Baahubali 2's Record