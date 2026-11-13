<i>Ramayana</i> To <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>: Fastest Indian Films To Cross Rs 1,000 Crore Worldwide

The Rs 1,000-crore worldwide box-office club has become an important benchmark for Indian cinema, with films across industries reaching the milestone in record time.

Leading the race are Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and Pushpa 2: The Rule, which share the record for the fastest Indian films to cross the Rs 1,000-crore mark globally.

While Pushpa 2, led by Allu Arjun, achieved the feat in seven days in 2024, Dhurandhar 2 matched the record in 2026. The film collected Rs 1,813.39 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest commercial successes in Indian cinema.

Among Hindi-language films, Dhurandhar 2 holds the top position, followed by Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, which crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark in eight days. The film recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 1,033.55 crore on its eighth day, placing it among the fastest Indian films to achieve the milestone.

Fastest Indian Films To Cross Rs 1,000 Crore Worldwide

Here's a look at the films that reached the Rs 1,000-crore worldwide milestone in the shortest time:

1. Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024) - 7 Days: The Allu Arjun-starrer became the fastest Indian film to enter the Rs 1,000-crore club, achieving the milestone in just seven days. Its reported lifetime worldwide gross stands at Rs 1,742.10 crore.

2. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (2026) - 7 Days: The Hindi film matched Pushpa 2's record, crossing Rs 1,000 crore worldwide in seven days. It went on to report a worldwide gross of Rs 1,813.39 crore.

3. Ramayana: Rise of a Legend (2026) - 8 Days: The film entered the Rs 1,000-crore club in eight days, with its worldwide gross reaching Rs 1,033.55 crore on day eight.

4. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) - 10 Days: SS Rajamouli's blockbuster achieved the milestone in 10 days. The film went on to collect Rs 1,788.06 crore worldwide.

5. RRR (2022) - 16 Days: Another SS Rajamouli directorial, RRR crossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide in 16 days. Its reported worldwide collection stands at Rs 1,230 crore.

6. KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) - 18 Days: Yash's action blockbuster took 18 days to enter the Rs 1,000-crore club, eventually earning Rs 1,215 crore worldwide.

7. Jawan (2023) - 18 Days: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan crossed the milestone in 18 days. The film's reported worldwide collection is approximately Rs 1,160 crore.

8. Pathaan (2023) - 27 Days: Another Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, Pathaan took 27 days to reach the Rs 1,000-crore mark, eventually collecting approximately Rs 1,055 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 Is The Fastest Hindi Film To Reach The Milestone

When the list is restricted to Hindi-language films, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge takes the top spot with its seven-day record. Ramayana: Rise of a Legend follows closely at eight days.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan, which previously featured among the fastest Hindi films to enter the Rs 1,000-crore club, now occupy the third and fourth positions, respectively.

It is worth noting that Pushpa 2: The Rule is a Telugu-language film and does not feature in the Hindi-film ranking, despite sharing the overall Indian cinema record with Dhurandhar 2.

Which Is The Highest-Grossing Indian Film?

While the fastest films to enter the Rs 1,000-crore club are determined by the number of days taken to reach the milestone, lifetime collections tell a different story.

Aamir Khan's Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian film in the club, with a worldwide collection of Rs 2,070.30 crore. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion follows with Rs 1,788.06 crore, while Dhurandhar 2 has reported collections of Rs 1,813.39 crore.

Dangal and Kalki 2898 AD are also part of the Rs 1,000-crore worldwide club.