Varun Dhawan's <i>Student Of The Year</i> Reunion With Sidharth Malhotra Has No 'Heated Rivalry'

Varun Dhawan has found a fun way to continue his Heated Rivalry joke with Sidharth Malhotra. It all started when Varun appeared on Koffee With Karan 9 and joked about his wish to star alongside his Student Of The Year (SOTY) co star Sidharth in an Indian version of Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams starrer show.

Now, the actor has brought that joke back with a funny picture featuring Sidharth and Kiara. Kiara, who is expecting a baby, was seen standing behind the two actors in the picture, with her baby bump hidden from view.

On Instagram, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Heated yes but never a rivalry with my brother. Thank you for the hospitality, bhabhi ji.”

Reacting to the post, a user referring to their Student Of The Year characters wrote, “Let a thousand Robhimanyu fanfics bloom.”

Another shared, “No rivalry, only brotherhood.”

“Reunion of Sid and Rohan feels the same as it was in 2012,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “I wish Alia was also in the frame then it would look best.”

Another mentioned, “SOTY BOYS ARE BACK. Please make another masterpiece together.”

One more added, “If Varun and Sid ever come together for Heated Rivalry, please make it a beautiful love story, not a story of hatred or rivalry. We want romance, emotions, intense chemistry and those heart melting moments. These two together in a love story would be an absolute dream.”

Heated Rivalry is a romantic sports drama based on Rachel Reid's Game Changers book.

It tells the story of Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two ice hockey players who compete against each other on the rink. Despite their rivalry, they develop feelings for each other and get into a secret relationship.

Also Read: Crazy Viral: Sidharth Malhotra And Varun Dhawan Dance At Maddock Films Success Bash