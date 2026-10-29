<i>Koffee With Karan 9</i>: Varun Dhawan Reveals What He Learnt From His Old '8 Hits In A Row' Comment

Varun Dhawan says he regrets boasting about his box office success in the past. During his appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, the actor spoke about how his thinking has changed with time. He now believes that an actor should let their films and performances speak for themselves instead of talking too much about their achievements.

The discussion came from his appearance on Season 6. At that time, he had confidently said that Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were not bigger competitors because he had delivered eight hit films in a row.

The discussion began when Karan Johar spoke about Varun Dhawan's smiling memes, which the actor claimed started after a scene in his first film, Student of the Year.

During the segment, Karan said, “Did you even think that this was going to go so crazy? Because actually, when everyone saw Border, everyone loved your performance. But I think the lead up to the release was where you got really, really, really trolled.”

Varun Dhawan said, “You started it, by the way. It started from, I think, many years later when they picked up the Student of the Year grab. I think this whole thing of these things happening, however these take place, whether it's a push narrative, not a push narrative, or whatever it is, is what I have realised over time, after maturing, which I think I have a little bit, is that the only flex that one should do is with your work. Like, I feel many years back I came here, and I flexed about how many hits I had and this and that, and somewhere it jinxed me or something.”

Karan Johar then reminded Varun of his earlier claim that he had delivered eight hit films in a row and had done better than Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in that period. The actor said he did not want to make another statement about it because it might sound like he was showing off again.

He explained that people should stay calm when their films succeed instead of talking too much about their achievements. He praised Ajay Devgn, saying whether his films performed well or failed at the box office, the Drishyam star always remains calm. Varun said actors could learn from how he handles both good and bad times.

Varun Dhawan, last seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, will next appear in a film directed by Rahul Pandey and is also set to return in Bhediya 2.

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