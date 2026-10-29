Karan Johar 'Ghosts' Varun-Janhvi Over Release Date. Internet Is Reminded Of Rift With Ajay Devgn Over <i>Shivaay</i>

What happens on Koffee With Karan, never stays at Koffee With Karan. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the Bawaal co-stars, appeared on the latest episode of the show and revealed they had a 'fallout' with their mentor Karan Johar. While KJo had a tiff with Varun over a release date, Janhvi left his talent management agency after they had a disagreement. Varun shared he changed the release date of his film and eventually 'secured' an invitation to Karan Johar's birthday party. The Student Of The Year actor was also instrumental to reconcile Janhvi with Johar.

Varun Dhawan set the conversation in motion by saying, "He just ghosted us and stopped talking." Pointing at Janhvi, he said, "She knew you were fighting with her. I didn't know you were fighting with me."

Explaining what caused the disagreement, Karan revealed that he was upset with Varun over a release-date clash. "One minute, I was releasing a film of mine and you came on that same date," Karan said.

Varun defended himself, saying, "But, Karan, I told you that I might have to come on that date." Karan argued that Varun didn't confirm the date, and only said it was a mere possibility.

However, the tension was escalated when Varun Dhawan sent KJo the message, saying, "Stop acting like a child." While Varun didn't find it 'offensive', Karan Johar said Varun crossed the 'boundary'.

"There is some kind of boundary. You can't... that message. You were not even catching what I was trying to say," Karan said.

Varun attempted to explain his perspective by comparing their relationship to the one he shares with his parents. He pointed out that he might tell his father or mother they were behaving like children, even though he shared a close bond with them.

Karan, however, stood his ground. "You can say what you want to your mom and dad. You can't tell me," he replied.

Janhvi also shared how the fallout had affected her personally, revealing that she gained six kilos during the period when she and Karan were not speaking.

Varun then claimed credit for helping the two resolve their differences.

"I solved your fight, by the way. I solved that fight," he said.

Karan and Janhvi described their fallout was like a 'breakup'.

Varun then recounted how Karan's birthday became the occasion for their reconciliation. He said he was initially not invited to the celebration but eventually managed to secure an invitation after changing his film's release date.

"I changed my release date basically. I changed it. I have a selfless heart," Varun joked.

The reconciliation of Karan and Janhvi was a moment of K3G in Varun Dhawan's words.

"You said things like: 'It is not going to be the same now. A lot of people have disappointed me. But this, Varun... this hurt. This hurt me,'" Varun recalled.

Varun then quipped that Karan had turned into Amitabh Bachchan's character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, saying, "You became Bachchan from K3G."

What intrigued the Internet that Karan Johar had a rift with Ajay Devgn when his directorial Shivaay and Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released on October 28, 2016 and clashed at the box office.

The tiff also impacted Karan's long-standing friendship with Kajol.

While Johar's tiff with Ajay was more of a serious nature, it looked like he didn't go that hard with his students Janhvi and Varun.