Crazy Viral: Sidharth Malhotra And Varun Dhawan Dance At Maddock Films Success Bash

Maddock Films recently hosted a grand bash to mark its 20th anniversary and box-office success in Mumbai. As expected, the who's who of Bollywood were in attendance. While several pictures and videos from the event are circulating online, one moment in particular has caught everyone's attention.

A viral Reddit video shows Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan having a blast on the dance floor. The Student Of The Year co-stars showcased some killer moves. By the end of the clip, Varun even shared a hug with Sidharth.

After watching the clip, we could not help but gush over this heartwarming moment.

Released in 2012, Student Of The Year was not just a film – it was the launchpad for three major Bollywood stars: Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Directed by Karan Johar, the coming-of-age drama introduced the trio to the big screen and instantly made them household names.

Did you know Varun Dhawan was insecure about Sidharth Malhotra before the shoot of Student Of The Year? This surprising revelation came straight from Varun's father, David Dhawan, during his appearance on Arbaaz Khan's talk show, The Invincibles Series, last year.

David Dhawan said, "Karan (Johar) came over to our house and said that he wants to launch him, and they did a photoshoot with Sidharth Malhotra."

He added, "I was with him (Varun Dhawan), and some days he used to be very upset also. I told him, 'These things happen in two-hero films. Listen, my son, you're damn good. Your confidence is something else. Don't be afraid, take the leap'."

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Baby John. Up next, he will appear in films like Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra is currently shooting for Param Sundari, alongside Janhvi Kapoor.



