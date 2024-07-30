Varun Dhawan Was Insecure About Sidharth Malhotra During <i>Student Of The Year</i> Shoot, Reveals David Dhawan

Varun Dhawan, who made his debut with Sidharth Malhotra in Karan Johar's directorial Student Of The Year in 2012, felt insecure about him during the shoot. Varun Dhawan's father David Dhawan, who appeared on Arbaaz Khan's talk show The Invincibles Series recently, recalled this episode and also shared details about Varun's debut while he wanted him to be a banker. Recalling days when Varun approached Karan Johar, David Dhawan said, "He came back from abroad after studying, and I asked, 'What do you want to do in life?' Lalli said, 'Everyone is taking up a bank job these days'. We never talked about films. All of a sudden, he went to Karan Johar and said, 'I want to assist you'. Obviously, Karan knew the family very well, and they went abroad to work on My Name is Khan. The cameraman, Ravi Chandran, was the one who told Karan to keep an eye on him."

FYI, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra assisted Karan Johar in the film My Name Is Khan. Sharing about Varun's insecurity, David Dhawan said, "Karan came over to our house and said that he wants to launch him, and they did a photoshoot with Sidharth Malhotra." David Dhawan added, "I was with him, and some days he used to be very upset also. I told him, 'These things happen in two-hero films. Listen, my son, you're damn good. Your confidence is something else. Don't be afraid, take the leap'."

Varun Dhawan will be seen alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the Indian version of Citadel. He also has a project with his father, ace filmmaker David Dhawan. Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Yodha. He also made his OTT debut last year with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.



