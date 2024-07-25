Advertisement

On Varun Dhawan's Ab-Tastic Post, Janhvi Kapoor And Mrunal Thakur Had A Blast

Varun Dhawan wrote in the caption, "God's plan"

Images Instagrammed by Varun Dhawan. (courtesy: VarunDhawan)
New Delhi:

Varun Dhawan's latest post will set your mood for weekend. The Badlapur actor shared shirtless pictures of himself on his Instagram feed. He simply wrote in the caption, "God's plan." The comments section was swamped with witty observations from Varun Dhawan's fans and friends. Varun Dhawan's Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Was god's plan to give you Abs." Taking a cue from Janhvi's words, Mrunal Thakur wrote, "God's been unfair with the most of us!" Stylist Aalim Hakim dropped a series of fire emojis. Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta wrote, "Looking super fit." Take a look:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal stepped out for a movie date on Tuesday night. Varun and Natasha were pictured walking hand-in-hand. They posed for the shutterbugs as well. Varun wore a funky pair of shades which added to his uber-cool style. Varun Dhawan also posed solo for the paparazzi.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their first child on June 3 this year. The actor announced the happy news with a cute video featuring their pet dog  Joe (a Beagle). Here, Joe, seated in a hot-air balloon with a placard that read, "Welcome lil' sister." In the caption, Varun wrote, "Baby girl is here. Thank you for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby." Take a look:

Varun Dhawan will be seen alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the Indian version of Citadel. He also has a project with his father, ace filmmaker David Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur
On Varun Dhawan's Ab-Tastic Post, Janhvi Kapoor And Mrunal Thakur Had A Blast
