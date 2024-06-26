Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur And Others Attend Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Party

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan pictured at the party.

Actor Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 39th birthday on Wednesday (June 26). Last night, Arjun Kapoor's family members and friends united for a celebratory dinner at his Mumbai residence. Arjun's sister and actor Janhvi Kapoor returned just in time from the Paris Fashion Week to attend the festivities in Mumbai. Arjun's uncle Sanjay and aunt Maheep Kapoor were also pictured at the party. Their daughter Shanaya, soon to make her acting debut, was also clicked at the get-together. Arjun's close friends from the film industry, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur were also present at the birthday bash last night. See photos of guests at Arjun Kapoor's birthday party here.

Arjun's sister Janhvi and cousin Shanaya clicked at his birthday party last night.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan were dressed in their casual best for the party.

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor at the party.

Arjun Kapoor was seen in the film Kuttey, alongside Tabu. He then featured in The Lady Killer, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He will also featured in another untitled project with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Before that, he featured in the action thriller Ek Villain Returns. Arjun Kapoor is the star of films like 2 States, Half Girlfriend, Gunday, Ki & Ka, Ishaqzaade and Namaste England among others.

Arjun Kapoor's line up of films includes No Entry 2 with Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan. He will also star in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, in which he plays an antagonist. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff.