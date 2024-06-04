Arjun Kapoor's Reaction To Sister Anshula Remembering Their Late Mother: 'I'm Sorry It Doesn't Get Easier'

Image instagrammed by Arjun Kapoor. (courtesy: ArjunKapoor)

Arjun Kapoor undoubtedly deserves the title of the best brother. Need proof? Head straight to his Instagram Stories. The actor has shared a link to an article written by his sister Anshula Kapoor. It is about their late mother, producer Mona Shourie Kapoor. Remembering their mom, Arjun Kapoor said, “I'm sorry it doesn't get easier... To able to transcribe your feelings thoughts and emotions is something I wish I could do as vividly and honestly as you but I'm unable to... just know that I feel the same way u do but perhaps am unable to say it or express it the way you do... Always by your side...Love you to infinity & beyond.”

In her article published on theestablished.com, Anshula Kapoor wrote, “Mom passed away in March 2012. I was still studying and was yet to graduate, and Bhai's debut film Ishqzaade hadn't even released yet. His future held uncertainties, but that never stopped him from shouldering my responsibility—both financially and emotionally—without complaint.”

Anshula Kapoor also added how Arjun Kapoor was her strongest support in the tough times. She expressed, “My anchor in this storm was my brother Arjun. We were the only ones who truly knew what we were feeling because we had both lost the same parent and we were both going through similar emotions. I will always be eternally grateful for the fact that he was there and continues to be there as my biggest ally. He shouldered his own grief while holding space for mine, preventing me from drowning when I didn't know which way was up. Bhai has stood with me in ways that only a parent can for their child.”

Talking about their mother's cremation day and Arjun Kapoor's unwavering support, Anshula Kapoor added, “I remember it was the day of mom's cremation. On our way home, in the quiet solitude of the elevator, Bhai held my face in his hands and spoke words that have since become my lifeline. He said, ‘I cannot replace mom, and I wouldn't even try. But you need to know you're not alone. I'm here and I will always have your back. Just like she did'. Twelve years later, his promise still holds true. Through every tear, every tantrum, every triumph, Bhai has been my unwavering champion; he has stood with me with utmost belief and love.”

Mona Shourie Kapoor was the first wife of producer Boney Kapoor. The duo share two children - Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Mona Shourie died in March 2012 after her battle with cancer.