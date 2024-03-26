Boney Kapoor's Weight Loss Transformation Post Has A Sridevi Connection

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: boney.kapoor )

Drop whatever you're doing and head straight to Boney Kapoor's Instagram handle. The producer has set fitness goals by sharing a before-and-after picture of his massive weight loss transformation. On the left side of the collage, we can spot a throwback post from 2004 where Boney is posing alongside his late wife, actress Sridevi. On the right side, we can see Boney in his new lean avatar. If that isn't fitness inspiration, we don't know what is. Captioning the post, Boney used no words, just a couple of happy faces. While reacting to Boney's post, his cousin, actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Wow,” and dropped clapping emojis. Actor Darshan Kumaar also joined with clapping hands and a black heart emoji.

Boney Kapoor's wife, legendary Indian actress Sridevi died tragically due to accidental drowning in her hotel room in Dubai on February 24, 2018. Last year, during an interview with The New Indian, Boney reflected on Sridevi's disciplined dietary habits. Additionally, he discussed the challenging interrogation and the lie-detector test he underwent following Sridevi's death. The producer shared, “It was not a natural death, it was an accidental death. I thought I would never speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24-48 hours together, when I was being investigated, and interrogated and that is how I got a clean chit from the Dubai police. In fact, the officer said that we had to do this, we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from the Indian media. They discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the interrogation, including the lie detector. The report which came clearly stated that it was an accidental death by drowning.”

He continued, “Our family physician always used to tell Sri (Sridevi) whenever you diet, because whenever she used to start a new film, she used to want to look good because the fact is what you are in real life, on–screen especially for cinemascope you will look broader. She wanted to make sure that she is chiselled, in good shape so that on screen she also looks like it...Since the time she was married to me, she has had blackouts on a couple of occasions. The doctor kept on telling her that you have a low bp issue, don't stick to a severe diet where you avoid salt. Because most of the females believe that salt creates water retention that's why your face is puffy. That is one reason why Sri used to avoid salt. We used to tell her that even if you are having some salad, just sprinkle some salt on it.” Click here to read all about it.

On the work front, Boney Kapoor has recently produced Ajay Devgn's film Maidaan, which will hit the big screens on April 10.