Maidan Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor's Special Note To Dad Boney Kapoor - 'It's Always No Guts No Glory With Him'

Hours after the much-awaited trailer of Maidaan dropped on social media, Janhvi Kapoor took time off her busy schedule to shower love on the film's producer and her beloved dad Boney Kapoor. Resharing the trailer of her Instagram feed, the Roohi star wrote extensively about the film, which endured a six-year struggle to secure a theatrical release. Her note read, "My father and the entire team of #Maidaan have given this film their everything. 6 years of blood, sweat, tears, countless obstacles, a whole pandemic and so many more crises stood in their way. But their undying passion, their unwavering will and their belief in what cinema and this story means kept them going."

About her dad Boney, the actress went on to write, "Papa always says there's no easy or safe or practical way of making cinema that can really mean something. You cannot make art on an excel sheet. It's always no guts no glory with him. All in or nothing. It can be scary; and more often than not extremely risky- but he feels only then will you have the chance, still a very slim one- to really make something that can stand the test of everything- that can give people an experience like never before. That has been the attempt with Maidaan. That has been Amit sir and my fathers vision. "

Signing off, Janhvi noted, "Finally, we can share with you the trailer of this film that stands for what I have always been taught cinema is. I hope and pray you all find in it what I know I have- a truly special and honest cinematic experience."

Despite facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maidaan will see a theatrical release on Eid this year.

Read Janvhi Kapoor's post below:

The news of Maidaan's release date was unveiled by Ajay Devgn himself through a poster.Ajay Devgn wrote, "Witness an extraordinary story of a man, a team, a nation, and the unwavering belief that left an indelible mark on the history of Football."

Maidaan is all set to clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.