On Varun Dhawan's Post With Pet Joey, Arjun Kapoor Dropped This LOL Comment

Varun Dhawan shared this image. (courtesy: varundvn)

Varun Dhawan's latest Instagram video is for all the dog lovers out there. The actor has shared a paw-adorable moment with his pet,a Beagle, Joey. In the video, the actor is seen dancing with the furball. Varun looks cool in his shirtless avatar and white goggles. As the actor grooves to the beat of Ms. Jackson by OutKast, Joey shows affection by licking his face. Varun then plants a kiss on Joey's cheeks. Did we just hear you say cute? In his caption, Varun raised a poll asking, “Do you dance with your dog like this” with the options “Yes” and “No.” Reacting to the post, Arjun Kapoor, who is a dog person, wrote, “Content creation.” Actress Keerthy Suresh gushed, “Awwwwww.” Replying to Keerthy, Varun said, “ Tum bhi bahut naachte ho. [You too record a lot of dance videos.]

Varun Dhawan has also reshared the same video on Instagram Stories. “Make sure you pick the right option in the poll. Joey won't be happy,” the text attached to the clip read.

Varun Dhawan loves Joey. The actor's timeline is filled with pictures and videos of the little furball. Even we got a glimpse of Joey in Varun and Natasha Dalal's pregnancy announcement post. In the picture, Varun, on his knees, is kissing the baby bump. On the left, we see Joey sitting on a couch and looking at the camera. The side note read, “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love. #myfamilymystrength.”

Joey was also part of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's Diwali postcard.

Varun Dhawan introduced Joey to the world in June 2021. Sharing a set of happy pictures on Instagram, the actor wrote, “My beautiful boy JOEY.”

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bawaal. He shared the screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in the film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Next, he will be seen in the Indian version of Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.