Varun Dhawan's Birthday Wish For Wife Natasha Dalal: 'Love You Forever'

Varun shared this image. (courtesy: VarunDhawan)

Varun Dhawan shared an adorable post to wish wife Natasha Dalal happy birthday. Varun Dhawan shared a reel from his travel bucket. In the reel, we can see Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal goofing around. Varun and Natasha can be seen dressed in their winter best. They can be seen adding a dash of style with their similar-looking shades. Varun wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to my caretaker. Love you forever." A slew of celebrities wished Natasha on Varun's post. Malaika Arora wrote, "Happy Birthday Natasha." Huma Qureshi wrote, "Happy Birthday Natasha." Diana Penty, Tahira Kashyap and Keerthy Suresh also wished her. Take a look:

Last month, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal hosted a baby shower. The event was attended by their friends and family including actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput. Some inside pictures from the evening were shared on the Instagram handle of Varun-Natasha's fan club. In the pictures shared, mom-to-be Natasha can be seen dressed in a white floral off-shoulder outfit. Varun can be seen sporting a white t-shirt and a blue floral shirt over it. The couple can be seen posing with a bunch of their friends in the picture. Sharing the images, the fan club wrote, "Pictures from Natasha's baby shower." Take a look:

In February this year, Varun Dhawan announced that he and his wife are expecting their first child. He posted a monochrome picture of his wife Natasha and himself. In the picture, the Badlapur actor can be seen kissing his wife Natasha's baby bump. The caption alongside the picture simply read, "We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love." Take a look:

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Atlee's Baby John. He has begun the shoot of Karan Johar-produced Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra are also a part of the film.