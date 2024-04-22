Inside Pics From Parents-To-Be Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Baby Shower

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: veeduu_natsy_fanclub)

Parents-to-be Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal hosted a baby shower on Sunday. The event was attended by the couple's friends and family including actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput. While the couple haven't posted images from the baby shower yet, some inside pictures from the evening were shared on the Instagram handle of Varun-Natasha's fan club. In the pictures shared, mom-to-be Natasha can be seen looking radiant in a white floral off-shoulder dress while gently holding her baby bump. Standing next to her is husband Varun, who can be seen sporting a white t-shirt and a blue floral shirt over it. The couple can be seen posing with a bunch of their friends in the picture. Sharing the images, the fan club wrote, "Pictures from Natasha's baby shower."

Take a look:

In another set of pictures, a pregnant Natasha can be seen posing with her guests from the evening. Take a look at the some pictures from the baby shower below:

An inside video from the baby shower was also shared by the fan club in which Varun and Natasha can be seen cutting a customized cake. The song Congratulations & Celebrations can be heard playing in the background. Varun's mother Laali Dhawan and dad David Dhawan can also be spotted in the video.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput, who was one of the guests at the baby shower, shared a lovely image of the cake, baked by Varun's sister-in-law Jaanvi Dhawan. In the caption she wrote, "Congrats VD & Natasha."

See what Mira Rajput posted:

In February this year, Varun Dhawan announced that he and his wife are expecting their first child. He posted a monochrome picture of his wife Natasha and himself. In the picture, the Badlapur actor can be seen lovingly kissing his wife Natasha's belly. The caption alongside the picture simply read, "We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love." In the comments section, Varun's Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor dropped a heart emoji. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Congratulations." Sonam Kapoor's comment read, "Oh so cute." Karan Johar, who directed the actor in his debut film Student Of The Year, wrote, "Love you both! So so happy for you and the family. Welcome to the best feeling in the world."

Check out the post shared by Varun Dhawan here:

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Atlee's Baby John.