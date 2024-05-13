Varun Dhawan's Gym Music Post Prompts Reactions From Sobhita Dhulipala, Wamiqa Gabbi And Others

Varun Dhawan shared this image. (courtesy: VarunDhawan)

Varun Dhawan's latest Instagram post will drive away your Monday blues. Varun Dhawan shared two shirtless pictures of himself from gym. Varun Dhawan mentioned that his go-to-music at workout is Gulabi Sadi by Sanju Rathod and G-Spark. FYI, the song has been trending on social media as a large number of Instagram users made reels using the song. Varun wrote in the caption, "I love my rock doll. P.s- I workout on this music. Tell me your workout music in the comments. Varun's "rock doll" refers to a figurine of actor Dwayne Johnson. The comments section was swamped with witty observations from Varun Dhawan's colleagues. Maniesh Paul, who worked with Varun Dhawan in Jugjugg Jeeyo, wrote, "Don't ask about my gym songs. Hahahaha you will faint." Varun replied, "Bolo bolo."

Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "Not surprising, both things." Varun replied "Hollywood." Wamiqa Gabbi dropped a series of laugh out loud emojis in the comments section. Replying to her post, Varun wrote, "I have heard your music choices also haha." Four More Shots Please! actor Bani J wrote, "Dm'ing you my soundcloud playlists, your welcome." Take a look at Varun's post here:

Last week, Varun Dhawan shared an adorable post to wish wife Natasha Dalal happy birthday. Varun Dhawan shared a reel from his travel bucket. In the reel, we can see Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal goofing around. Varun and Natasha can be seen dressed in their winter best. Varun wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to my caretaker. Love you forever." Take a look:

In February this year, Varun Dhawan announced that he and his wife are expecting their first child. He posted a monochrome picture of his wife Natasha and himself. In the picture, the Badlapur actor can be seen kissing his wife Natasha's baby bump. The caption alongside the picture simply read, "We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love." Take a look:

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Atlee's Baby John. He has begun the shoot of Karan Johar-produced Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra are also a part of the film.