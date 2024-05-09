Sanjivani Actor Gurdeep Punj's Famjam Moments With Varun Dhawan. See Post

Gurdeep shared this picture. (courtesy: Gurdeeppunj)

Sanjivani actor Gurdeep Punj worked with Varun Dhawan in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Gurdeep Punj shared pictures with Varun and director Shashank Khaitan. Not only Gurdeep, her husband Arjun Punj and kids Mehr and Mahir also featured in the pictures. Sharing the fun-filled pictures, Gurdeep Punj wrote, "It was a pleasure working with you both @varundvn @shashankkhaitan you both not only superstars but superhumans..... good luck for the film #sunnysanskarikitulsikumari #dharmaproductions #lovedshootingthem." A fan wrote, "Wow." Another fan wrote, "Very nice, great." Take a look:

A couple of days ago, Karan Johar dropped a clip that featured him along with Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra and other actors participating in a pooja ceremony. In the video, the actors can be seen dressed in their traditional best. For the caption, Karan Johar wrote, "JUST PURE LOVE!!!! Sunny Sanskari & Tulsi Kumari's shooting with their family begins. Send them love, blessings, and warm wishes for a journey filled with sunshine! # SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025." Take a look:

The announcement of the film was made earlier this year. The caption on the film announcement post read, "Our Sanskari is on his way to get his Kumari! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens! Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025." The film is being directed by Shashank Khaitan. Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan have previously worked together in the Dulhania series of the films, also starring Alia Bhatt. Take a look:

Gurdeep Punj became a household name after she featured in the daily soap Sanjivani. She also featured in serials like Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, to name a few.