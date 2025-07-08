Extreme Heat Could Raise Death Risk For Pet Dogs By 10%, Warns Study

A recent study led by scientists at UNSW Sydney has revealed that extreme heat can increase the risk of death in pet dogs by nearly 10%. The research highlights the growing dangers that human-induced climate change poses not just to people, but also to animals.

The study analyzed a large dataset of dog mortality rates during heatwaves and found a direct link between rising temperatures and canine fatalities. Experts warn that dogs are especially vulnerable due to limited cooling mechanisms and dependency on humans for shelter and hydration.

The findings call for urgent awareness among pet owners, particularly during hot weather, to ensure pets are kept cool, hydrated, and never left in confined spaces like cars.

As heatwaves become more frequent and intense globally, the study adds to the growing body of evidence urging immediate climate action-not only to protect humans but also their four-legged companions.

The study, published in The Australian Veterinary Journal, analyses 20 years of veterinary data from New South Wales, and finds that public holidays and Sundays carry the greatest risk for dogs.

"This is particularly important as climate change is predicted to increase the frequency and intensity of heatwaves into the future," says UNSW study lead author Dr Joy Tripovich.

According to a news release, the researchers found that the risk of death in dogs shoots up by nearly 10% on extreme heat days (days above 32 degrees), with an increased risk of 1% for every degree over 25.

On public holidays, though, dog deaths skyrocket 155%, and Sundays see mortality risk nearly double compared with other days of the week - the reason for this is unclear but is not related to extreme temperatures.

The highest mortality rates were recorded on New Year's Day, followed by Christmas Day.

The researchers speculate that it could be because people are more likely to take their dogs out on those days, many of which occur at some of the hottest times of year.

They are also more likely to be engaged in physical activity with their dogs, with exertion exacerbating the impacts of high temperatures.

"Another factor is that people are more likely to be more adventurous with their dogs on weekends and public holidays and this can be associated with misadventure," says study co-author Dr Anne Quain, a veterinarian and senior lecturer at the Sydney School of Veterinary Science at the University of Sydney.

Dog breeds at elevated risk of heat-related illnesses include Australian Stumpy Tail Cattle Dogs, Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retrievers, Border Collies, and Staffordshire Bull Terriers.

"These findings underscore the urgent need for pet owners, veterinarians, and public health officials to take proactive measures - such as keeping dogs in cool, shaded areas during hotter days," Dr Tripovich says.

"There also needs to be further research to unpack the reasons for these trends."