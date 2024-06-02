Arjun Kapoor's Shout Out To Anil Kapoor After Bigg Boss OTT 3 Announcement: 'King Of New'

Arjun and Anil Kapoor in a throwback picture

Arjun Kapoor gave a loud shout out to uncle Anil Kapoor as he will be seen as the new host of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. Sharing the promo on his Instagram story, Arjun wrote, "King Of New!!!" He's always doing something different to keep all his youthful peers on their feet!!" Earlier, Sonam Kapoor also cheered for her father. She wrote, "They've got the most talented, hardworking and handsome man onboard!" FYI, Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 was hosted by Karan Johar andSeason 2 by Salman Khan.

The makers announced the news by sharing the show's first promo on Friday. In the promo, a man is seen walking confidently in red shoes, intertwined with nostalgic snippets from previous seasons of the show. Suddenly, Anil Kapoor breaks the sequence with a sharp whistle, exclaiming, "Kursi manga re... (bring the chair)". This moment transitions seamlessly into a voiceover stating, "Kuch karte hai na jhakaas (Let's do something jhakaas)," prompting Anil Kapoor to respond with, "Bahaut hogaya re jhakaas, karte hain na kuch aur khaas (Done with jhakaas. Let's do something special)." The teaser concludes by announcing the show's streaming debut in June.

The official Instagram handle of Jio Cinema shared the first promo. The caption read, "A new host for the new season of Bigg Boss OTT. Aur Bigg Boss ki tarha, inki awaaz hi kaafi hai. #BiggBossOTT3 coming this June on JioCinema Premium."

Alongside Anil Kapoor's hosting debut, reports suggest that popular stars like Shivangi Joshi and Shafaq Naaz will be a part of this season.