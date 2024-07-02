Varun Dhawan On Kalki 2898 AD: 'All That We Have Ever Dreamt For Indian Cinema'

A new poster of Kalki 2898 AD. (courtesy: kalki2898ad)

The Kalki 2898 AD celebrity fan club keeps getting bigger and bigger. The latest addition to the list is Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. In his review for the film, the actor wrote on X (earlier known as Twitter), "Kalki is all that we have ever dreamt for and from Indian Cinema." He added, "Every frame is to marvel at - what you guys have done is not less than magic and madness...Thank you for giving us this experience in Kalki 2898 AD." Vyjayanthi Movies (the makers of the film), replied to to Varun Dhawan's post and they wrote, "We're overjoyed by your love for Kalki 2898 AD. Thank you Varun Dhawan ji for your heartfelt words #EpicBlockbusterKalki."

Read the post here:

We're overjoyed by your love for #Kalki2898AD!

Thank you @Varun_dvn ji for your heartfelt words #EpicBlockbusterKalkihttps://t.co/wEWQcsqz24 — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) July 1, 2024

The impressive star cast ofKalki 2898 AD includes superstars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone along with film legends Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Disha Patani is also a part of the film. Kalki 2898 AD released in multiple languages on June 27.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "On the acting front, Prabhas leads the way and not only because the film revolves around him. His strong presence serves as a counterpoint to Amitabh Bachchan's towering Ashwatthama - the deathless warrior is an eight-footer. The latter's voice is, as always, an integral part of the character. Deepika Padukone, playing one of the central figures, is splendid as the pregnant woman on the run. Saswata Chatterjee, as the bad guy who shoots lethal laser rays from his fist, has his moments in a film that often lets spectacle overwhelm everything else that it is trying to convey about mankind and the dangers it faces due to its own profligate ways."