PV Sindhu's Shout Out To Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD Performance: 'Just Wow'

Deepika and PV Sindhu in a throwback image

Badminton player PV Sindhu is a true Deepika Padukone fan and her latest Instagram post can vouch for that. After watching Kalki 2898 AD, PV Sindhu shared an appreciation post on her Instagram stories. Sharing a film still featuring Deepika Padukone, PV Sindhu wrote, "Deepika Padukone just wow." This is not the first time PV Sindhu admired Deepika's performance in public. After watching Fighter (which released in January this year), PV Sindhu wrote, "WHAT A MOVIEEEE, Hrithik and Deepika just uff, Anil (Kapoor) sir, just timeless," accompanied by red heart emojis. Resharing the post, Deepika Padukone said "Love you," with red hearts.

Deepika Padukone in a still from Kalki 2898 AD

Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu, not too long ago, were captured playing badminton together. Deepika also posted a video of their match on her Instagram profile. The caption of the video read, "Guess who won". In the video, Deepika can be heard saying, "She is practicing for world championship and she thought I was the best partner, to you know, prepare her." PV Sindhu quickly answers, "If she (Deepika) would've played badminton, she would have been a top player. " Take a look at the video here:

Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh had also celebrated the Olympic victory of PV Sindhu with a special dinner. Capturing the essence of the special moment, Ranveer shared a selfie featuring PV Sindhu, Deepika and himself. Ranveer captioned the photo with enthusiasm, calling it a "smashing time."

Speaking of Kalki 2898 AD is a futuristic film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. Deepika plays a pregnant woman in the film.