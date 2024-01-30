PV Sindhu Reviews Deepika Padukone's Fighter: 'What A Movie'. Actor Replies

Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu in a throwback picture.

Deepika Padukone's latest film Fighter is making all the right noises at the box office. The Siddharth Anand directorial features Hrithik Roshan as the male lead. While fans are showering love on the action-packed film, celebrities from across the country are also equally appreciating the project. Recently, Deepika's friend and badminton champion PV Sindhu gave a shout-out to the film on her Instagram handle. The player shared the poster of the film and wrote, “WHAT A MOVIEEEE, Hrithik and Deepika just uff, Anil (Kapoor) sir, just timeless,” accompanied by red heart emojis. Resharing the post, Deepika Padukone said “Love you,” with red hearts.

Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu have often shared glimpses of their close bond with fans. The two friends, not too long ago, were captured playing badminton together. Deepika also posted a video of their match on her Instagram profile. The caption of the video reads, "Guess who won". In the video, Deepika can be heard saying, "She is practicing for world championship and she thought I was the best partner, to you know, prepare her." PV Sindhu quickly answers, "If she (Deepika) would've played badminton, she would have been a top player. "

Deepika Padukone's love for sports is no secret. The actress has even played badminton on a national level. Deepika's father, Prakash Padukone is also a globally renowned badminton champion. Her sister, Anisha Padukone is a professional golf player.

Take a look at Deepika and PV Sidhu's video below:

Fans may remember that Deepika Padukone and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh had also celebrated the Olympic victory of PV Sindhu with a special dinner. Capturing the essence of the special moment, Ranveer shared a delightful selfie featuring PV Sindhu standing between Deepika and himself. The wide smiles on their faces radiated pure joy. Ranveer captioned the photo with enthusiasm, calling it a "smashing time."

Sharing the same selfie on his Instagram story, Ranveer added a playful touch with the caption: "Laakhon mein ek! Celebrating PV Sindhu."

Acknowledging the post, PV Singh expressed her gratitude in the comments, saying, "Ranveer and Deepika, lovely spending time with you guys. Looking forward to seeing you soon." Read all about it here.

Up next, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again.