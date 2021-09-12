Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Had A 'Smashing Time' With PV Sindhu At Dinner

Ranveer Singh shared this photo (courtesy ranveersingh)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh went on a dinner date with a special guest, who is none other than badminton champion PV Sindhu. On Instagram, Ranveer Singh shared a glimpse of how much fun Saturday night was all about with a blockbuster selfie. PV Sindhu is sandwiched between Deepika and Ranveer in the selfie - their happy faces say it all. "Smashing time," Ranveer captioned his photo. Sharing the selfie on his Instagram story, Ranveer added: "Laakhon mein ek! Celebrating PV Sindhu." PV Sindhu is India's only woman athlete to win two individual medals at the Olympics - She won the bronze medal in women's singles badminton at the Olympics this year, adding one more to her silver medal at the Rio Olympics.

Meanwhile in the comments section, the Olympics medallist responded with this comment: "Ranveer and Deepika, lovely spending time with you guys. Looking forward to see you soon." On her Instagram story, PV Sindhu described Ranveer and Deepika as her "favourite couple."

Here's the happy selfie Ranveer Singh shared with Deepika and PV Sindhu:

For the dinner outing at Bastian in Mumbai's Worli, Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu picked white - Deepika was stunning in a white top with black pants while PV Sindhu turned heads in a white ensemble. Deepika and PV Sindhu posed for the paparazzi together - later, Ranveer was spotted escorting them to their cars. Adorable good bye hugs were exchanged.

In terms of work, both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are awaiting the release of upcoming sports drama '83 - Ranveer has been cast as Kapil Dev while Deepika plays his wife Romi Dev. Ranveer Singh has films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Sooryavanshi in his line-up. Deepika Padukone also has the Hindi remake of The Intern in the line-up, along with Shakun Batra's untitled movie, Fighter and her second Hollywood film, a cross-cultural romantic comedy.