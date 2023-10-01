Deepika Padukone's New Pic With Her 'Cold Meal' Prompted This LOL Reply From PV Sindhu

Image was shared by Deepika Padukone. (Courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Our weekend just got a whole lot better after Pathaan star Deepika Padukone decided to bless our feeds with an adorable picture of herself with her "cold meal." On Sunday, the actress, who created a stir across social media last month with her stellar cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, treated her fans to a new picture of herself. In the picture shared on her Instagram feed, we can see the actress, dressed in a denim jacket and pants, flashing her widest smile while holding a ice-cream cone AKA her "cold meal" in her hand. The actress is at present gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. Sharing the image, she captioned the post, "My cold meal."

Her post was an instant hit on social media. It infact also prompted a reply from Badminton player PV Sindhu, who wrote, "Beautiful picture!Please eat my share also anyway I can't eat."

Fighter director Siddharth Anand also left a comment below the post as he wrote, "photo courtesy?"

This is what Deepika Padukone posted:

Meanwhile, On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan announced the release of full video song Aararaari Raaro (Hindi) on his Instagram. The Jawan song is picturised on Deepika Padukone and an ensemble cast. Deepika plays Shah Rukh Khan's (Azad) mother in the movie. The song captures Azad's birth inside a jail to his growing up days. Shah Rukh Khan wrote in the caption, "This song is a reminder that no matter what, a mother will always be there with you in some way or another to support and guide you..... I have experienced it personally in my life! Nothing is more powerful than our mother's love....#AararaariRaaro (Hindi), #AararaariRaaro (Tamil),#NallaaniCheekatilo (Telugu). Video Out Now! Book your tickets now to watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

Deepika Padukone's stellar cameo in Jawan has a separate fan base. At Jawan's press meet in Mumbai a few weeks back, Deepika revealed that she took up the role because of her love for Shah Rukh Khan. However, SRK jokingly said that they were successful in fooling Deepika that she had a small role in the film. The superstar said, “Deepika is feeling the most awkward here. I'll tell you why because she feels ‘mai toh yeh dosti mai chota sa role karne aa gayi thi but between me and Atlee, we fooled her and shot a full-length film with her. She has not even realised. When she saw the film, she was like oh I am one of the main characters…she didn't even know. So she is very awkward sitting here. But Thank you, Deepika from the bottom of our hearts for being a part of this film.”

Talking about the response from fans to the Jawan cameo, Deepika Padukone said, “All of it has been overwhelming. I am now discovering that I was fooled and conned. I was shooting for Project K in Hyderabad, and both of them [Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee] flew down to come and see me. They narrated the whole story to me, and told me that this very important part of Aishwarya. For me, it wasn't about the length of the role, it was the impact this character was going to have on the entire film. So for me it was twofold… one is everyone knows my love for him [Shah Rukh Khan] you know whatever he wants, I'll always be there. But also the movie was so so special that… any actor if they were offered this part, they would say yes to it. Because it was about the vision. Everyone here has invested in that vision, no matter how big or small the role was.”

Jawan marks Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's fifth project together. Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om.