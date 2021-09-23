In Deepika Padukone vs PV Sindhu, Guess Who Won?

Deepika Padukone in a still from the video. (courtesy deepikapadukone)

What's not to love about Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram entry? The actress posted another video with badminton star PV Sindhu and we can't keep calm. "Guess who won," read Deepika Padukone's caption. In the video, both the stars can be seen playing (no points for guessing) badminton. "She is practicing for world championship and she thought I was the best partner, to you know, prepare her," Deepika says in the video. PV Sindhu's inputs: "If she (Deepika) would've played badminton, she would have been a top player. "

Take a look at the video here:

Of late, PV Sindhu has been making frequent appearances on Deepika Padukone's Instagram profile and we are loving every bit of it.

Deepika Padukone's love for sports needs no introduction. She has played badminton on a national level. Her father Prakash Padukone is a renowned badminton player as well. Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone is a professional golf player.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone has a busy schedule ahead, with several releases lined-up. She awaits the release of the sports film '83, in which her husband Ranveer Singh plays the role of cricketing legend Kapil Dev. The actress will also star in Shakun Batra's untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has a film with Prabhas. The actress was last seen in Chhapaak, which she also produced. She will co-star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan.