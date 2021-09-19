On Deepika Padukone's 'Badminton Glow' Post, PV Sindhu Has A Question. See Their ROFL Instagram Exchange

Deepika Padukone shared this photo. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone )

Highlights Deepika posted a selfie on Sunday

He can be seen sitting in a car in the picture

"The post badminton glow!" the actress wrote in the caption of her post

Deepika Padukone, who played badminton at a national level and even considered sticking to it before switching to modelling and acting, spent a part of her Sunday by playing the game. The actress is the daughter of Prakash Padukone, who is a renowned badminton player and who won the All England Badminton Championship in London's Wembley Arena in 1980. Deepika Padukone, on Sunday, posted a selfie and we can't take our eyes off her glowing face. "The post badminton glow!" the actress wrote in the caption of her post, in which she can be seen sitting in a car. However, badminton champion PV Sindhu stole the show by asking a hilarious question in the comments section.

PV Sindhu, who won the bronze medal in women's singles badminton at the Tokyo Olympics this year, commented: "After how many calories?" to which Deepika Padukone hilariously replied: "Forget the calories! My body is so sore!" Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh recently had a "smashing time" with the Olympic medallist over dinner but more on that later.

First, see Deepika Padukone's post here:

And now take a look at her ROFL Instagram exchange with PV Sindhu:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently went on a sinner date with PV Sindhu, a glimpse of which the actor also shared on his Instagram profile. In the photo, PV Sindhu is looking stunning in a white dress while Deepika Padukone can be seen sporting a white top and black trousers. Sharing a picture of themselves, Ranveer Singh wrote: "Smashing time!" PV Sindhu is India's only woman athlete who has won two individual medals at the Olympics - before this year's Tokyo Olympics, she won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone has featured in films like Om Shanti Om, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Love Aaj Kal, Karthik Calling Karthik, Housefull, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Tamasha, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The actress marked her first project in Hollywood with Vin Diesel's XXX: Return Of Xander Cage. Deepika Padukone has a couple of films lined up. She will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi adaptation of Nancy Meyers' 2015 film The Intern. She also has a film titled Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan and Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan.

She will also be seen in a Shakun Batra film, which will also star Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi