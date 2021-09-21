Deepika Padukone Is 'Burning Calories' - But Guess Who She's Burning Them With

Deepika Padukone shared this photo. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone/)

If you want to know what "a regular day" in Deepika Padukone's life looks like, then you are in for a treat here. The actress spent her Tuesday (well, most of it) by playing badminton and "burning calories" with none other than badminton champion PV Sindhu. Deepika also shared glimpses of their badminton session on Instagram and wrote: "Just a regular day in my life...Burning calories with PV Sindhu." In the first photo, Deepika Padukone, who was a national level badminton player, and PV Sindhu can be seen laughing with all their hearts while in others show them sweating it out during a match of badminton. See the actress' post here:

Deepika Padukone is associated with badminton in more than one way. She has played the sport in national-level championships. Her father Prakash Padukone is a renowned badminton player, who has won the All England Badminton Championship in London's Wembley Arena in 1980.

Going by Deepika's Instagram posts, it is safe to say that she has started spending more time with Olympic medallist PV Sindhu nowadays. Over the weekend, Deepika Padukone shared a "post-badminton glow" selfie, which prompted ROFL comments exchange with PV Sindhu. "After how many calories?" PV Sindhu commented on the actress' post after which Deepika Padukone hilariously replied: "Forget the calories! My body is so sore!"

Earlier this month, Deepika Padukone and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, enjoyed a dinner date with PV Sindhu, who won the bronze medal in women's singles badminton at the Tokyo Olympics this year and a silver medal at the 2016's Rio Olympics.

Check out the picture of the trio from their get-together here:

Deepika Padukone will next be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi adaptation of Nancy Meyers' 2015 film The Intern. She also has a film titled Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan and Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan.