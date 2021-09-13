Deepika Padukone Posts Her Morning View With A Kissy Patch. Pic Inside

Deepika Padukone shared this photo (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's is a fairy tale love story - proof is on their Instagram. The 35-year-old actress, on Monday, shared a glimpse of her Monday morning view and it is one which has her husband Ranveer Singh in it. Once again, we were introduced to Ranveer Singh in his sleepy head persona on Deepika's Instagram. "My morning view," she wrote and added the kissy patch icon to go with her current mood - a big pile of love. In the photo, Ranveer Singh can be seen sleeping, with the hoodie drawn over his eyes. Deepika Padukone, who has mastered the art of sneaking up on Ranveer for capturing cute moments, assigned photo courtesy to her own self.

Here's the view Deepika Padukone woke up to on Monday:

Deepika and Ranveer recently trended a great deal for photos from their Saturday night outing. The star couple dined out with Olympic medalist PV Sindhu recently. "Smashing time," Ranveer Singh captioned a selfie with the women, adding: "Celebrating Sindhu," in his Instagram story.

In terms of work, both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are awaiting the release of upcoming sports drama '83 - Ranveer has been cast as Kapil Dev while Deepika plays his wife Romi Dev. Ranveer Singh also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar in his line-up. He had wrapped the shooting schedules of two of his upcoming movies last year. Ranveer will also feature in a cameo in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, which will release in cinemas. Ranveer's upcoming projects also include Karan Johar's period drama Takht. He also has signed the dotted line for Rohit Shetty's new film Cirkus.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone also has the Hindi remake of The Intern in the line-up and Shakun Batra's untitled movie with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Deepika will also be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She also recently announced her second Hollywood film, a cross-cultural romantic comedy.