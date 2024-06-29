Kalki 2898 AD Reviewed By Rajinikanth: 'Eagerly Awaiting Part 2'

Prabhas, Big B and Deepika in Kalki 2898 AD.(courtesy: kalki2898ad)

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD continues to garner praise from critics, actors and filmmakers. The latest one to join the list is superstar Rajinikanth. Blown away by the extraordinary experience offered by the film, Rajinikanth wrote on X (earlier known as Twitter), "Watched Kalki. WOW! What an epic movie! Director Nag Ashwin has taken Indian Cinema to a different level. Hearty congratulations to my dear friend Aswini Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and the team of Kalki 2898 AD. Eagerly awaiting Part 2. God Bless."

This is what Rajinikanth posted:

Watched Kalki. WOW! What an epic movie! Director @nagashwin7 has taken Indian Cinema to a different level. Hearty congratulations to my dear friend @AswiniDutt@SrBachchan@PrabhasRaju@ikamalhaasan@deepikapadukone and the team of #Kalki2898AD. Eagerly awaiting Part2.God Bless. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) June 29, 2024

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna shared his thoughts on the film and he wrote, "Congratulations to the team of Super duper Kalki 2898 AD. Naagi you took us to another time and another place, entwining fiction with mythology and history so effortlessly. Amit Ji, the original mass hero... Sir, you are on fire. Can't wait to see Kamalji in the sequel... Did not get enough of him! Prabhas you did it all over again. Deepika ji you look so ethereal and convincing as the divine mother! And the rest of the team. Ashwini Dutt Garu, dear sweety and Swapna, God bless you! Indian cinema has done it again."

Congratulations to the team of Super duper #Kalki2898AD!!

Naagi you took us to another time and another place . entwining fiction with mythology and history so effortlessly!!

Amith Ji, the original mass hero... Sir, you are on fire can't wait to see Kamalji in the... — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 29, 2024

Earlier this week, megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, "Hearing fabulous reports about Kalki 2898 AD. Kudos to Nag Ashwin for your creative genius for making this mytho-sci-fi futuristic film with such stellar star cast with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan." He added in his post, "Hearty Congratulations to my favourite producer Ashwini Dutt garu, the passionate and courageous, Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt and the entire team for this achievement. Dream on and make the flag of Indian cinema fly higher and higher."

Read Chiranjeevi's post here:

Hearing fabulous reports about #Kalki2898AD !



Kudos to @nagashwin7 for your creative genius for making this Mytho-Sci-Fi futuristic film with such stellar star cast with @SrBachchan#Prabhas@deepikapadukone & @ikamalhaasan



Hearty Congratulations to my favourite producer... — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 27, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD released in theatres on Thursday and it collected a whopping Rs 95.3 crore on its opening day. On Friday, the film collected Rs 54 crore. The film's India net collection is Rs 149.3 crore.