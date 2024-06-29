Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's Juggernaut Earns Rs 149 Crore

Prabhas, Big B and Deepika in Kalki 2898 AD.(courtesy: kalki2898ad)

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD released in theatres on Thursday and it collected a whopping Rs 95.3 crore on its opening day. On Friday, the film collected Rs 54 crore, reported Sacnilk. The film's India net collection is Rs 149.3 crore, per Sacnilk. Breaking down the film's collection, the report mentioned that the Telugu version collected Rs 25.65 crore, the Tamil version earned Rs 3.5 crore. The Hindi dub collected Rs 22.5 crore, while the Kannada and Malayalam versions garnered Rs 0.35 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively.

The impressive star cast of Kalki 2898 AD includes superstars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone along with film legends Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Disha Patani is also a part of the film. Kalki 2898 AD released in multiple languages on June 27.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "On the acting front, Prabhas leads the way and not only because the film revolves around him. His strong presence serves as a counterpoint to Amitabh Bachchan's towering Ashwatthama - the deathless warrior is an eight-footer. The latter's voice is, as always, an integral part of the character. Deepika Padukone, playing one of the central figures, is splendid as the pregnant woman on the run. Saswata Chatterjee, as the bad guy who shoots lethal laser rays from his fist, has his moments in a film that often lets spectacle overwhelm everything else that it is trying to convey about mankind and the dangers it faces due to its own profligate ways."