Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 1: The Prabhas Effect - Film Earns Over Rs 95 Crore

Deepika and Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD. (courtesy: kalki2898ad)

Kalki 2898 AD came, saw and absolutely conquered the box office. The sci-fi film, directed by Nag Ashwin, collected Rs 95 crore net at the Indian box office on the day of its release, reported Sacnilk. Sharing the first day box office collection and occupancy, the Sacnilk report stated, "Kalki 2898 AD earned around 95.00 Cr India net on its first day for all languages." Speaking of the release day worldwide collection, the film managed to garner a whopping Rs 180 crore. The film released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and Kalki 2898 AD had an overall 85.15% Telugu Occupancy on Thursday, Sacnilk reported.

The film has been directed by Nag Ashwin and it has been produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "On the acting front, Prabhas leads the way and not only because the film revolves around him. His strong presence serves as a counterpoint to Amitabh Bachchan's towering Ashwatthama - the deathless warrior is an eight-footer. The latter's voice is, as always, an integral part of the character. Deepika Padukone, playing one of the central figures, is splendid as the pregnant woman on the run. Saswata Chatterjee, as the bad guy who shoots lethal laser rays from his fist, has his moments in a film that often lets spectacle overwhelm everything else that it is trying to convey about mankind and the dangers it faces due to its own profligate ways."